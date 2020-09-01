Sign up
Photo 2267
Lil' Kim
One of my neighbors just planted this Rose of Sharon at her mailbox.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2359
photos
24
followers
19
following
621% complete
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st September 2020 2:49pm
Tags
flower
,
shrub
,
rose of sharon
,
hardy hibiscus
,
lil' kim
