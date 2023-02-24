Previous
Climb by lstasel
Photo 3171

Climb

Time to trim the trees again. He spent about 2.5 hours up in the 3 big maple trees removing broken branches and pruning. Of course, winter decided to return this morning. 75 degrees yesterday and 31 degrees today.
Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow what a job!
February 25th, 2023  
