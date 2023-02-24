Sign up
Photo 3171
Climb
Time to trim the trees again. He spent about 2.5 hours up in the 3 big maple trees removing broken branches and pruning. Of course, winter decided to return this morning. 75 degrees yesterday and 31 degrees today.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
1
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3269
photos
26
followers
17
following
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th February 2023 11:04am
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
pruning
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow what a job!
February 25th, 2023
