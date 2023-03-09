Previous
Star Magnolia by lstasel
Photo 3185

Star Magnolia

Hopefully all of the blooming trees will survive next week's freezing temperatures. Both the cherry tree and the peach tree are starting to bloom.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Laura

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful blossom.
March 11th, 2023  
