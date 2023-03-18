Sign up
Photo 3194
Old Farmhouse
Lots of old homes around here. This one was built in 1924. Sits on about 5 acres, the rest was sold off in the early 90's for homes.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3292
photos
26
followers
17
following
5
365
NIKON D750
18th March 2023 1:50pm
Tags
house
,
farmhouse
