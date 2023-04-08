Previous
Brunnera by lstasel
Photo 3215

Brunnera

Missed the focus so a little fancy processing.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Laura

I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Shutterbug ace
Not sure what the original was like, but I think it was perfect for processing. Nicely done and I like the colors.
April 9th, 2023  
