Just Hangin' Around by lstasel
Photo 3306

Just Hangin' Around

Late evening shot. He was just hanging around on one of the hostas.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture. That looks like a pretty tenuous hold on that flower.
July 11th, 2023  
