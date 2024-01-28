Sign up
Previous
Photo 3507
Lonely
Only a few leaves left of the japanese maple tree.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3606
photos
27
followers
17
following
960% complete
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th January 2024 12:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaf
,
maple
,
japanese maple
Shutterbug
ace
I like the minimalism of this.
January 29th, 2024
