Previous
Photo 3531
Moon
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
1
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3630
photos
27
followers
17
following
967% complete
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2024 6:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
moon
,
for2024
Laura
ace
Just a shot of the moon. This photo looks so much better in the full size version. Every once in a while, the compression software on 365 does something funky.
February 21st, 2024
