Photo 3532
Hawaiian Blue Eyes
I don't get enough sun at this time of year to have more than a couple of blossoms. At least it is enough to keep the plant alive until it warms up outside.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
365
NIKON D750
20th February 2024 5:51pm
Tags
b&w
,
hawaiian blue eyes
,
evolvulus
,
for2024
