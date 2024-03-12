Sign up
Photo 3553
Sun
Just checking my solar filter to make sure it is in good shape for the eclipse.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
Tags
sun
