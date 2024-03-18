Sign up
Photo 3559
Day Time Visitor
He showed up this morning and hung around all day. He flew between about five trees then disappeared for a little while then came back. Did this over and over again until about 5pm. Most likely a juvenile Cooper's Hawk.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
hawk
,
cooper's hawk
