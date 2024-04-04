Sign up
Previous
Photo 3576
Tulips
in the roundabout. Not really a true roundabout because there are 2 stops signs.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
2
1
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
4th April 2024 4:37pm
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
,
redbud
Shutterbug
Someone did a beautiful job planting this circle.
April 5th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Really nice, me likey
April 5th, 2024
