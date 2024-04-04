Previous
Tulips by lstasel
Photo 3576

Tulips

in the roundabout. Not really a true roundabout because there are 2 stops signs.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
979% complete

Shutterbug ace
Someone did a beautiful job planting this circle.
April 5th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Really nice, me likey
April 5th, 2024  
