Before the storms hit us
and with the autumn leaves still on the flora.
Taken early July on a pleasant day at one of our favourite lunch spots where they serve a winemaker's lunch.
For many years it has always been the same. Either steak, chips, salad and a glass of wine. The only alternative is salmon. asparadus and baby potatoes with a glass of wine.
It is a very pricy lunch as it is one of the most famous and expensive wineries in our area.
This pathway is lined with the biggest and most beautiful hydrangeas of all colours. Many of you will have seen them here before.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Brian
ace
Love the POV choice. Draws me to the entrance
August 12th, 2024
