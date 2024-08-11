Previous
And so we say goodbye by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2775

And so we say goodbye

after getting our wine. There is also a wonderful bakery next door with some delicious treats.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
760% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Did you buy any? The smell usually gets me every time
August 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@rensala me too!
August 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The smell of a bakery is very enticing.
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise