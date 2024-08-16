Previous
The restaurant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2780

The restaurant

with the lovely windows. For many years this has been one of South Africa's top fine dining restaurants open evenings only.

It is also one of the countries top wineries with the most popular red wines.

The grey objects are covered umbrellas.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the love the entry ways arch with the shadows of the trees
August 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely building and shadows.
August 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
August 16th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
This building has beautiful appeal. Nice capture.
August 16th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
I like all of the patterns in this shot from the tree limbs to the shadows.
August 16th, 2024  
