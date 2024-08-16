Sign up
Photo 2780
The restaurant
with the lovely windows. For many years this has been one of South Africa's top fine dining restaurants open evenings only.
It is also one of the countries top wineries with the most popular red wines.
The grey objects are covered umbrellas.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9382
photos
288
followers
153
following
761% complete
Tags
rust-en-vrede
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the love the entry ways arch with the shadows of the trees
August 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely building and shadows.
August 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
August 16th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
This building has beautiful appeal. Nice capture.
August 16th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
I like all of the patterns in this shot from the tree limbs to the shadows.
August 16th, 2024
