Previous
The final stretch by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1040

The final stretch

and well worth waiting for. The duck seemed to be watching me as it went through its routine.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise