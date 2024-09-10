Previous
Solarized Icebergs by ludwigsdiana
Solarized Icebergs

nothing much to say except it took my mind off other issues.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Diana

katy ace
They look very artistic here, but I like the photo you posted the other day better. They are so gorgeous in their natural beauty.

I wish there were something I could do for you.
September 10th, 2024  
