Photo 1080
My last roses
after pruning them a few weeks ago.
My head feels pretty hollow atm so I solarised them and will post those versions for the next few days.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
icebergs-for-little-skyla
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful still life of your gorgeous white roses
September 9th, 2024
