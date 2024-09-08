Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
A bit of yoga
to stretch that wing and then it was off! This seems to be a non breeding one due to the neck colour.
Apologies for bein not commenting at, I am still in a state of shock after the bomb my sister dropped on us yesterday. I need to go to bed and will catch up in the morning.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful iridescent feathers.
September 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Super photo…
September 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - so good to have a stretch occasionally , love the sheen in his iridescent frathers !
September 8th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
September 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
A beautiful capture!
September 8th, 2024
