Previous
Next
A touch of Cezanne by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1303

A touch of Cezanne

Last week I pruned my Icebergs and managed to salvage these few buds Took them through Impressions in Topaz Studio.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

xbm
Excuse my ignorance but what is TS please? Guess it must be some sort of post processing program but I don't know it.
August 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
@g3xbm Sorry, it is Topaz Studio ;-)
August 6th, 2020  
Margo ace
Well done
August 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise