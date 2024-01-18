Sign up
Previous
Photo 2563
Yes he did go up
and took his time with it, posing along the way.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
3
3
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
Tags
goat-fairview
Bucktree
Ha! They are such a funny animal. Great capture.
January 18th, 2024
Bec
Very thoughtful of him. Lovely pic
January 18th, 2024
Elisa Smith
Fun animals to watch. Nicely captured.
January 18th, 2024
