Previous
Next
Look who's in the dog box by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1938

Look who's in the dog box

as you will notice by the date, the little rascal did not come home the next morning! I get so worried when the parents are alone, always hoping that no cat or raptor got him.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise