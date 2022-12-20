Previous
Next
Soon to be wine by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2167

Soon to be wine

the vines are so fully laden with grapes, hard to believe in Feb they will be harvested.

As one can see, they only grow at the bottom where they are shaded from the summer sun and heat.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
593% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
I hope they have a good harvest. Nice shot
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise