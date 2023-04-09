Previous
Next
Waterfront dining by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2275

Waterfront dining

It was quite a sight to see the diners come by boat.
We were a bit early and the season is just about over, so there were not many people.

Most of these are holiday homes and after Easter it will be quite during the winter months.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
623% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Such a lovely harbour.
April 7th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Ahh, the good life!! beautiful day and shot
April 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise