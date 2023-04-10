Previous
On top Schapenberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2278

On top Schapenberg

is one of our favourite restaurants and wineries.

It nestles in the centre of the embrace of the Hottentots Holland and Helderberg mountains. Its highest point is 300 meters (985 ft) above sea level and four kms (2.5 miles) from the False Bay coast

The road and views going up to Waterkloof will feature here this week.
10th April 2023

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
