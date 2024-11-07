Previous
Hiking path throughthe vegetation by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2863

Hiking path throughthe vegetation

for all those interested in the fijnbos.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kate
Lovely grasslands and mountains
November 7th, 2024  
Danette Thompson
That looks wonderful.
November 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Looks an interesting place to explore.
November 7th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great place for a walk
November 7th, 2024  
Cindy McFarland
Such beautiful landscape!
November 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Such lovely land to walk and explore, but more so the wonderful mountains !
November 7th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful path toward the mountains. I love the leading line and the landscape.
November 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
A terrific landscape with an inviting path.
November 7th, 2024  
Margaret Brown
Lovely view and colours
November 7th, 2024  
