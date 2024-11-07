Sign up
Photo 2863
Hiking path throughthe vegetation
for all those interested in the fijnbos.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kate
ace
Lovely grasslands and mountains
November 7th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
That looks wonderful.
November 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks an interesting place to explore.
November 7th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great place for a walk
November 7th, 2024
Cindy McFarland
ace
Such beautiful landscape!
November 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely land to walk and explore, but more so the wonderful mountains !
November 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful path toward the mountains. I love the leading line and the landscape.
November 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A terrific landscape with an inviting path.
November 7th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely view and colours
November 7th, 2024
