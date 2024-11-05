Sign up
Previous
Photo 2861
The side view
with the Helderberg mountains as a backdrop.
Here one can see how they built it surrounded by our natural vegetation called "fijnbos" which translates to fine bush.
It refers to a biome of southern coastal SA characterized by a diverse richness of endemic plant species and a Mediteranean climate.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9706
photos
282
followers
157
following
View this month »
View this month »
Tags
stellenzicht-winepod
Christina
ace
What a truly beautiful setting.
November 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
November 5th, 2024
