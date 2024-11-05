Previous
The side view by ludwigsdiana
The side view

with the Helderberg mountains as a backdrop.

Here one can see how they built it surrounded by our natural vegetation called "fijnbos" which translates to fine bush.

It refers to a biome of southern coastal SA characterized by a diverse richness of endemic plant species and a Mediteranean climate.
Christina ace
What a truly beautiful setting.
November 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
November 5th, 2024  
