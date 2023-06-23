Previous
Wet leaves by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2352

Wet leaves

I managed to find some redd vine leaves on Wednesday. It was drizzling all day so this was a quick shot before I got too wet. Amazing to see some leaves still hanging on.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
644% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise