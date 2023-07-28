Previous
Heavy metal by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2387

Heavy metal

the last of the statues seen in front of a tourist shop.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
653% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Fantastic, I love it. fav.
July 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise