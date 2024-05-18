Previous
He almost lost it! by ludwigsdiana
He almost lost it!

This is the same heron that was stalking 2 days ago, it was worth it to bring the little fish onto the little grass island.
Diana

What wonderful action and love the soft texture of the feathers
May 18th, 2024  
Nice timing.
Nice timing.
May 18th, 2024  
