Previous
Photo 2722
Goodbye little one
see you in a couple of months again.
He seemed to be quite affectionate and came so close to the fence that it was difficult to get more shots.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9173
photos
298
followers
147
following
745% complete
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2718
1003
1004
2727
2721
2719
2722
2720
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
amazon-parrot
Joy's Focus
ace
Oh isn't he a cutie!
June 25th, 2024
Annie D
ace
he is a cutie
June 25th, 2024
