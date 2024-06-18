Sign up
Previous
Photo 2715
The friendly one
as I was moving past his cage, he kept on following me and obviously wanted his phot taken.
I suppose the reason for him being there was that he had some missing claws.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
0
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9147
photos
298
followers
147
following
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
amazon-parrot
