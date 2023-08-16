Previous
He stayed on the same spot by ludwigsdiana
He stayed on the same spot

and all that moved was the head. It all seemed rather confusing, as the facial expression kept on changing.
Diana

Beryl Lloyd ace
Very majestic
August 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
He looks very proud
August 16th, 2023  
