Previous
All shook up by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2429

All shook up

and fluffing his feathers. He was so busy building his nest but stopped every now and then.

Maybe because I was standing under the tree. He made one of the most beautiful nests which I will post next week.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
665% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise