Artsy Anthurium by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2545

Artsy Anthurium

edited in Befunky. I tried the different editing possibilities as there are so many that I have never used.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great color palette and painting style.
January 2nd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Lovely style
January 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I really like this process,
January 2nd, 2024  
