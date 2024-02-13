Sign up
Previous
Photo 2587
Still a miracle
that nobody can identify these blue flowers.
I went to a small garden centre, I will have to try a bigger one tomorrow.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8678
photos
309
followers
144
following
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
Tags
flowers?
Anne
ace
Are they not Forget-me-nots Diana?
February 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They are so dainty and pretty !
February 13th, 2024
