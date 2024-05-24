Previous
The light was just right by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2696

The light was just right

when this beautiful dove came to sit in front of me. I could spend hours in the hide, pity it is quite a mission to get there.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
738% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
The humble dove never looked so good
May 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully sharp and clear image , looks so good against the pale grey tones of the bokeh in the background ! fav
May 24th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot, lovely detail
May 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise