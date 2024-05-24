Sign up
Photo 2696
The light was just right
when this beautiful dove came to sit in front of me. I could spend hours in the hide, pity it is quite a mission to get there.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
4
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9063
photos
299
followers
144
following
738% complete
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red-eyed-dove
narayani
ace
The humble dove never looked so good
May 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully sharp and clear image , looks so good against the pale grey tones of the bokeh in the background ! fav
May 24th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot, lovely detail
May 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 24th, 2024
