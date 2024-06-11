Sign up
Previous
Photo 2714
Not flying today
which is a good thing as it is blowing a gale!
I was in such a rush this morning that I forgot to post.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9123
photos
299
followers
146
following
Tags
dl-sculpture-garden
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
June 11th, 2024
winghong_ho
Nice found and captured.
June 11th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love the feeling of movement in this sculpture. He has really captured the spirit of this bird of prey.
June 11th, 2024
