Previous
Photo 2713
Overlooking the garden
from quite a high point, are these statues. I could not find out what they were supposed to be.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
5
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9120
photos
299
followers
146
following
743% complete
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
Latest from all albums
2712
2706
2704
994
2713
2705
2707
995
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dl-sculpture-garden
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 10th, 2024
Christina
ace
They are impressive
June 10th, 2024
winghong_ho
Each statue has its own head style. Great work.
June 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Fascinating
June 10th, 2024
Peter
ace
Great perspective and capture Diana, Fav )
June 10th, 2024
