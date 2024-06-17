Previous
Resting in the shade by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2720

Resting in the shade

which was what I felt like doing on this hot day.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Zilli ace
Great sculpture and capture
June 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such an interesting sculpture.
June 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That's a great sculpture!
June 17th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow!. Temperature?
June 17th, 2024  
