Photo 2717
Not allowed in the cat cafe in Lincoln
are these two in Dylan's sculpture garden. The front one is a cheetah and the one behind looks a bit like a lion to me. The face and physical build are different.
See Casablanca's
@casablanca
post
here
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
dl-sculpture-garden=stellenbosch
Maggiemae
ace
I agree with you - maybe the front one is a female lion. Otherwise we might find a new species here - a cheetion or a liontah!
June 14th, 2024
