Not a happy camper by ludwigsdiana
Not a happy camper

Something was upsetting this fellow as he kept on moving to the left and making quite a noise.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tia ace
Such a gorgeous light on him.
June 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, but isn't he handsome?! Lovely capture in beautiful light.
June 9th, 2024  
