Ants seem to love these Pigsears by ludwigsdiana
Ants seem to love these Pigsears

after the rain, every flower seemed to have at least one.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
Fabulous close up!
September 4th, 2024  
