Photo 1945
Wren Cleaning House
I watched this wren get get some sticks from inside the birdhouse and drop them on the ground.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st May 2021 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Oh how sweet and such a fab bird house
June 1st, 2021
