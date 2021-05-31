Previous
Wren Cleaning House by lynnz
Photo 1945

Wren Cleaning House

I watched this wren get get some sticks from inside the birdhouse and drop them on the ground.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Dawn ace
Oh how sweet and such a fab bird house
June 1st, 2021  
