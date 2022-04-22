Previous
Intruder Being Chased Off by lynnz
Intruder Being Chased Off

I watched as a goose flew across the lake headed for a goose couple (probably protecting their nest). This is the intruder being chased off.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Shepherdman's Wife ace
Love this capture.
April 22nd, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful action shot.
April 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning action shots!
April 22nd, 2022  
