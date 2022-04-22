Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2136
Intruder Being Chased Off
I watched as a goose flew across the lake headed for a goose couple (probably protecting their nest). This is the intruder being chased off.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2678
photos
364
followers
204
following
585% complete
View this month »
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st April 2022 7:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Love this capture.
April 22nd, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wonderful action shot.
April 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning action shots!
April 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close