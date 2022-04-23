Sign up
Photo 2137
Wild Goose Chase
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
5
6
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2680
photos
363
followers
204
following
585% complete
View this month »
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st April 2022 7:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image
April 30th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great reflections and action
April 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Amazing capture! Second goose is either yelling for help or squawking for victory!
April 30th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Wow! This is an amazing captures with both their take off and reflections
April 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a great action capture and great reflection.
April 30th, 2022
