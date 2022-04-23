Previous
Wild Goose Chase by lynnz
Photo 2137

Wild Goose Chase

23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA
Corinne C ace
Beautiful image
April 30th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great reflections and action
April 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Amazing capture! Second goose is either yelling for help or squawking for victory!
April 30th, 2022  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Wow! This is an amazing captures with both their take off and reflections
April 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a great action capture and great reflection.
April 30th, 2022  
