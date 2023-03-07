Previous
Air Plants by lynnz
Photo 2334

Air Plants

at Botanical Center, Des Moines, Iowa USA
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

*lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! amazing!
March 8th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
So beautiful!
March 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, how lovely!
March 8th, 2023  
Milanie ace
I've heard of these, but never seen one - how interesting looking
March 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
They look so interesting.
March 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
whatever they are they look ultra cool !
March 8th, 2023  
