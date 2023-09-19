Previous
Big Bison by lynnz
Big Bison

I was in my car, but it was still a little too close for comfort! Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge, Prairie City, Iowa USA
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
LManning (Laura) ace
Goodness, that’s a close encounter! Awesome shot.
September 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I get the feeling a car would be just like a tin can to this guy and he comes with built in can openers.
September 21st, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Mighty animal and great shot! I can imagine that being so close was scary!
September 21st, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Awesome result!
September 21st, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
They can sure get aggressive
September 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous shot and detail fav
September 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Hope he is friendly
September 21st, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Great detail
September 21st, 2023  
