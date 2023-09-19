Sign up
Previous
Photo 2469
Big Bison
I was in my car, but it was still a little too close for comfort! Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge, Prairie City, Iowa USA
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
8
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th September 2023 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
Goodness, that’s a close encounter! Awesome shot.
September 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I get the feeling a car would be just like a tin can to this guy and he comes with built in can openers.
September 21st, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Mighty animal and great shot! I can imagine that being so close was scary!
September 21st, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Awesome result!
September 21st, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
They can sure get aggressive
September 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous shot and detail fav
September 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Hope he is friendly
September 21st, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Great detail
September 21st, 2023
