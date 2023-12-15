Previous
Country Sunset by lynnz
Photo 2527

Country Sunset

15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
692% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely. Terrific silhouette
December 16th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Beautiful sunset and windmill silhouette!
December 16th, 2023  
KWind ace
Gorgeous sky colours.
December 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow amazing colours
December 16th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning.
December 16th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful colors and silhouette.
December 16th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Love the windmill against that beautiful sky!
December 16th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Fantastic job of finding a windmill to go with that beautiful sunset. It's kind of sad but they seem to be disappearing from the Iowa landscape.
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise