Photo 2527
Country Sunset
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
8
5
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3140
photos
324
followers
171
following
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
John Falconer
ace
Lovely. Terrific silhouette
December 16th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Beautiful sunset and windmill silhouette!
December 16th, 2023
KWind
ace
Gorgeous sky colours.
December 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow amazing colours
December 16th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning.
December 16th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful colors and silhouette.
December 16th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Love the windmill against that beautiful sky!
December 16th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Fantastic job of finding a windmill to go with that beautiful sunset. It's kind of sad but they seem to be disappearing from the Iowa landscape.
December 16th, 2023
