Previous
Next
Its clear tonight! by maggiemae
Photo 3530

Its clear tonight!

But tomorrow when it'
s a full moon, it is forecast to be cloudy. So I gave this a try.
Thankful for:
The kiss of Spring - daffodils, blossom and the green green grass!
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely image and quote.
August 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love this - great quote and image !
August 21st, 2021  
Carolinesdreams ace
Lovely.
August 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise