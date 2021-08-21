Sign up
Photo 3530
Its clear tonight!
But tomorrow when it'
s a full moon, it is forecast to be cloudy. So I gave this a try.
Thankful for:
The kiss of Spring - daffodils, blossom and the green green grass!
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
21st August 2021 6:34pm
Tags
almost full
Dione Giorgio
Lovely image and quote.
August 21st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this - great quote and image !
August 21st, 2021
Carolinesdreams
ace
Lovely.
August 21st, 2021
